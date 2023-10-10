First defeat of the season for the Venetians, sixth consecutive victory for Cesena in group B

Pietro Scognamiglio

9 October – MILAN

Postponements are more interesting than ever on Monday night in Serie C, with all three groups involved.

GIRONE A

Vicenza loses its unbeaten record in Vercelli, a field on which Pro won 10 of its 11 points: the goal that breaks the game comes after a couple of minutes on a solitary escape by Nepi who takes advantage of an error in support of Ronaldo and passes Confente , then Dossena’s team is able to contain the attacks (a header from Laezza ends up just wide, in the final protests from Vicenza due to a tackle in the area between Santoro and Jimenez, judged as simulation by the referee).

GIRONE B

Cesena scores the sixth: only victories in the last 6 games for Mimmo Toscano’s team, which passes to Arezzo (2-0) in the second half with goals from Bumbu (assisted by Kargbo, in a combination between substitutes) and – after Settembrini’s expulsion – Ciofi’s header from a corner. The number of different scorers in the championship for the Bianconeri rises to 12, a record from A to C at this start of the season. Perugia’s rise continues, returning with the three points from the away match in Fermo (2-0) thanks to a goal in each half from Lisi and the Colombian Paz. League leaders Torres will arrive at Curi on Sunday for next weekend’s big match. With the same result, Gubbio also smiles, as they beat Carrarese at the Barbetti and move to within one of Dal Canto’s team in the standings: in the first half the decisive deflection by Udoh on a shot by Mercati unlocked it, doubling the lead by Montevago (ready to join the U20 national team).

GROUP C

Despite the absences, Avellino restarts very strongly after the slip-up in Messina: at Partenio they celebrate with the 4-1 against Potenza, everything happens in the first half with Gori’s brace in 16′, Caturano’s goal which halves the deficit and then another brace, from Sgarbi (including a penalty), to close the score even before the break. Potenza thus suffers their third defeat in a row away from home, where they show a worrying fragility (possible evaluations on Colombo’s bench). The day’s program will be completed tomorrow (Tuesday 10 October) at 6.30pm with Brindisi-Juve Stabia, a match in which the doors of the Fanuzzi stadium will open after the adaptation works.

October 9 – 11.40pm

