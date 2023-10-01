loading…

BRATISLAVA – The Slovak Social Democratic Party (SMER-SD) has a landslide lead in the parliamentary elections Slovakia which was held on Saturday local time. Official results from 95 percent of districts show the party is 7 percentage points ahead of its liberal, pro-Western rival, Progressive Slovakia.

The SMER-SD party is led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who vowed to end military aid to Ukraine and openly criticized European Union sanctions against Russia as ineffective and dangerous as reported by RT, Sunday (1/10/2023).

“We are a peaceful country,” Fico said at a rally last week, adding that if his party won it would not send a single bullet into Ukraine.

The Slovak Progressive Party, which is a staunch supporter of European Union policies, is currently in second place with more than 16 percent of the vote.

No party will win a majority of seats, but Fico’s potential ally, the HLAS (Voice) party, finished third with more than 15% and could give him enough seats to form a coalition government.

The prospect of a Fico-led government has raised alarm bells in the European Union, where officials in Brussels fear Fico will join Hungary in defying the bloc’s consensus in support of Ukraine, and vetoing future military aid or voting against additional anti-sanction sanctions packages. Russia.

Slovakia, a NATO member, has supplied Kiev with armored personnel carriers, howitzers and an entire fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

However, Fico has made it clear that they will not follow in the US’s footsteps if elected.

“To prevent this from happening, Washington is willing to use all means, including blackmail and bribery, to ensure the victory of the Slovak government,” Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said last week.

