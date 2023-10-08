In group A the top of the class broke the deadlock in the second half with a header from Bortolussi; the same former Novara striker, however, commits the handball which sends Castelli to the spot for the Lombards to equalize

Saturday dedicated to group A, in a very long championship round spread until Tuesday (when Brindisi-Juve Stabia will be played, postponed by 48 hours). Here’s everything that happened.

Padua, equally bitter

Padova – fresh from 5 victories in a row in the championship – had the opportunity for the first mini breakaway at the top, but did not make full use of it. The partial ranking on Saturday evening still sees Torrente’s team ahead of everyone – second to the excellent Mantova, victorious in the advance against Alessandria – but the only point gained against Pro Patria (1-1) smacks of disappointment for the leader. And it can allow Vicenza (who hosts Pro Vercelli on Monday) to reach 17 points. After a good first half finish, Padova broke the deadlock in the second half with a header from Bortolussi; the same former Novara striker, however, committed the handball which sent Castelli to the spot for the Lombards’ equalizer in the 37th minute (Donnarumma thus conceded a goal after 416 minutes). Also cheering for his former teammates at the Euganeo is Aljosa Vasic, fresh from the success in Modena with his Palermo.

the others

Virtus Verona continues to run, provisionally third behind Mantova: Gigi Fresco’s team narrowly passes (1-0) on the Arzignano pitch, header by Zigoni on an assist from Manfrin in the 38th minute. One goal for each side in the top-of-the-table match between Renate and Triestina (1-1): the hosts ahead – well played by the former Pavanel – with Bianchimano, Tesser saves himself with substitutions and with a Dutch equalizer , created by El Azrak’s assist for Redan’s head. The result is the same (1-1) also in the Bergamo derby between Atalanta U23 and AlbinoLeffe: in Caravaggio the Nerazzurri broke the deadlock in the second half with Palestra – freshly called up with the Italy U19 – served directly from a throw-in by Bernasconi; However, Palestra himself commits the penalty foul on Zanini, Arrighini (his first goal with the new shirt) makes it 1-1 and allows AlbinoLeffe to move back up the table. Giana hit (2-1) at Legnago: guests ahead with Caferri, equal to Sambou, before the decisive goal scored by Fall at the end. Boring afternoon experienced at Breda by Pro Sesto and Novara (0-0): the crossbar hit late by Pro with Marinucci remains the only shock. Emotions also reduced to a minimum in Trento-Lumezzane (0-0), here too with a woodwork: in the final the substitute Terrani hits it, with Bruno Tedino’s team having not scored for 4 games (including the cup, where they were eliminated in the penalties from Arzignano).

