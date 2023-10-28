loading…

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters staged a demonstration at a United States (US) subway station during rush hour, forcing the management to close temporarily. Photo/New York Post

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters forced the temporary closure of Grand Central Terminal on Friday evening when they staged a massive sit-in inside the station.

Train service was suspended around 7:30 p.m. local time and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) directed Metro North customers to take the subway to the Harlem-125th Street station to board northbound trains.

Protesters wearing black shirts reading “Jews say ceasefire now” took over the spacious station hall and some demonstrators climbed atop the ticket booth with large banners reading “Palestine must be independent” and “There will be no more for anyone.”

Others dropped banners from the top of the terminal stairs and chanted “Mourning for those who died and fighting tooth and nail for those who lived.”

“No more guns. No more war. A ceasefire is what we are fighting for,” demonstrators shouted at one point. Others demand an end to Israel’s “genocide” against Palestinians.

Reporting from the New York Post, Saturday (28/10/2023), the sit-in demonstration organized by Jewish Voice for Peace occurred hours after the Israel Defense Forces announced plans to “expand” its ground operations in the remote enclave where around 7,000 people live. Palestinians have been killed.

Access to the station was initially restricted before the MTA announced it was closing due to protests.