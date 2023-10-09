loading…

Pro-Palestinian crowds in Australia celebrate Hamas’ massive attack on Israel which killed more than 700 people. Photo/ABC.net.au

SYDNEY – Pro-Palestinian crowds gathered in Lakemba, southwest of Sydney, Australia, to celebrate Hamas’ massive attack on Israel. Similar actions also occurred in the United States (US).

Hamas’ major offensive, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, which began last Saturday has killed more than 700 people in Israel. More than 100 other people were kidnapped.

Israel responded by launching Operation Iron Sword, in which Zionist fighter jets bombarded Gaza from Saturday to Sunday. More than 400 people, including children, died in Gaza, as a result of the Zionist military attack.

Pro-Palestinian crowds gathered in Lakemba on Sunday evening, chanting “occupation is a crime” and “Palestine will be free”.

Many of them held posters, including “stop persecuting Muslims” and “defend the oppressed”.

Sheikh Ibrahim Dadoun, one of the crowd, told those gathered that the attack on Israel was an act of resistance.

“I smile and I’m happy,” he said, as quoted by ABC.net.au, Monday (9/10/2023).

“I am happy, this is a day of courage, this is a day of pride, this is a day of victory. “This is the day we have been waiting for,” he explained.

“Seventy-five years of occupation. Fifteen years of blockade. What happened yesterday was the first time our brothers and sisters broke through the largest prison in the world.”

When asked about the pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Channel 9 that Hamas attacks should be condemned, not praised.