Privatizations, the government plans to sell a share of Ferrovie dello Stato

The only government that came very close to privatizing the State Railways was the one led by Matteo Renzi. This happened in November 2015, when Minister Graziano Delrio approved a decree to start the privatization process. However, this plan was hindered by the opposition of the unions and, a year later, by the crisis of the government majority. La Stampa reports it.

Now it is Giorgia Meloni who is trying to carry out the privatisation, motivated by the need to send positive signals to the financial markets regarding the reduction of public debt. According to two reliable sources cited by La Stampa, the option of listing the Railways in B is being consideredbear following the model of Terna, the company that holds 40% of the national electricity grid.

Yesterday, Treasury Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti revealed the government’s intentions during a hearing in Parliament on the Economic and Financial Document. He defined the privatization process as an ambitious but full of challenges path. When journalists questioned him about possible privatizations, such as highways, roads or railways, he responded enigmatically by saying: “Reversing the factors might help you understand.” La Stampa reports it.

The privatization of the Railways is one of the most complex operations, but at the same time it is one of the favorites for at least two reasons. First, it is the last of the large public companies that the state owns 100%. Secondly, the railway sector attracts the interest of numerous investors. An example is the acquisition of Italo, which has found two notable buyers over the years, the last of which was Gianluigi Aponte, owner of MSC.

Eight years ago, 40% of the Railways was valued at around four billion euros, a figure similar to the current value of the entire Italo company. To acquire 50% of Italo, Aponte recently paid two billion euros to the American fund Global Infrastructure Partners. Although there are no official figures from Palazzo Chigi, the target is likely to be between four and five billion euroswhich would represent about a quarter of the target set in the Nadef.

One of the sources consulted admitted that it would take at least a year to complete such an operation. The complexity of the Ferrovie operation lies mainly in the corporate reorganization that it would require. The railway network, on which private trains such as Italo also operate, cannot be sold as a single block together with the railway activity.

Experts have been discussing two possible solutions for years. The first would be to clearly separate the two main divisions of the group, i.e Trenitalia and the Italian Railway Network, keeping the latter in the hands of the State. However, this solution would take time and generate less revenue for a government that needs financial resources.

The second option is to give the “neutral” railway network in a preventive and at the same time profitable way for some private investors. In this scenario, pension funds could participate in infrastructure investments on the grid. This solution could avoid criticism from European institutions.

In recent months, the Railways dossier has returned to the attention of company top management, also due to the pressure of the markets and the investments envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The group’s CEO, Luigi Ferraris, was recently in New York for meetings with investors and underlined the importance of the investments planned to bridge the infrastructure gap between North and South and improve connections between ports, airports, railway stations and cargo terminals.

