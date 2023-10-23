The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti

Privatizations, here’s why they could work. But beware of overly optimistic forecasts

The prospect of reducing the debt/GDP ratio from the current 144.4% in 2022 to 141.4% by 2024 according to Nadef (Update Note of the Economic and Financial Document) it raises some important questions. This forecast is made despite the current deficit of 4.5% of GDP this year and 3.7% next year, as well as an increase in interest expenditure which will reach 4.1% next year. Il Domani reports it.



However, the government’s forecasts are based on three assumptions that could be considered rather uncertain: a recovery of the economy, the effect of inflation and the implementation of privatizations. GDP growth expected in Nadef is 1% this year and 1.5% next year, even as the global economic environment shows signs of deterioration. Consensus estimates, on the other hand, project lower growth rates of around 0.8% and 0.7% for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The fixed mechanism of tax rates means that inflation can increase tax revenues, since they are linked to the prices of goods (such as VAT and excise duties) and to personal and corporate incomes, which tend to rise with general increase in prices. However, current public spending does not follow the same pace as inflation. Accordingly, in Nadef, tax revenues increase by 7.4%, 5.5% and 2.5% respectively in the three-year period 2022-2024, while current public spending, net of interest, grows at a slower pace, by around two percentage points on average every year.

Despite the combination of overestimated growth and the effect of inflation, the government estimates a primary deficit of 0.8% of GDP this year, which becomes a surplus of just 0.3% next year.

However, it should be noted that forecasts for future years are often uncertain as they are based on optimistic assumptions and face high uncertainty. The primary surplus is crucial for assessing the sustainability of public finances, as it indicates how much public revenues and expenditures influence the debt and the government’s ability to sustain interest payments. The precariousness of revenue and inflation forecasts also makes the picture for primary surpluses uncertain, suggesting that the dynamics of public debt may not yet be on a sustainable path.

Ifurthermore, in the presence of a primary deficit or a very limited surplus, the use of privatizations to reduce public debt effectively involves the sale of public assets to finance public spending. However, this reduction in the ratio debt/GDP would only be temporary.

For privatizations to have a significant impact on public finances, Il Domani reports, they should be accompanied by a long-term commitment to primary surpluses and continued fiscal moderation. This approach was effective in the 1990s when privatizations helped reduce public debt in Italy. But in the absence of these conditions, privatizations alone will not solve the problem of fiscal sustainability.

The presence of the government as a shareholder in many companies is a widespread practice in Italy, but this practice should be reviewed. Privatizations could be used to reinvest public capital in key sectors such as research, education, technological innovation, healthcare, security and environmental protection. These long-term investments could increase theto productivity in the country.

Finally, it is important to underline that the state as a shareholder has often demonstrated that it is unable to effectively restructure public companies. In many cases, public shareholdings have been inherited from the past and board appointments have become a way for governments to dole out political favors. This has led to a lack of capacity to make strategic decisions and a resistance to addressing the inevitable social costs of restructuring. Selling stakes to experienced private investors could be a better solution to freeing up public sector resources and enabling companies to be managed more effectively.



