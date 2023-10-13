Privatizations, FS an “embryonic” idea. While MPS begins to accelerate

It thundered so much that it (didn’t) rain. Not even the time to read in some newspapers that privatizations could start from the railways, which immediately encountered the first obstacles. Let’s start from the facts: according to what is known to Affaritaliani.it at the moment it would simply be an idea, yet to be fully fleshed out. Also because there are problems, and considerable ones at that. The sale of Italo to the Swiss MSC for 4.2 billion had the merit of giving a valuation to an asset of this type. But how much would the high-speed railways be worth? In recent days a valuation of between 4 and 5 billion had been circulating.



But we are still in the realm of hypotheses. Another matter is the regulatory one. The Ferrovie network simultaneously manages the infrastructure (via RFI) and the trains that travel on the tracks. Here too: while high speed remains the goose that lays the golden eggs, local transport is decidedly less appealing. It has atavistic problems and is slowly proceeding with a renovation that will take years. But even high speed cannot be sold without first establishing its value, necessary investments and therefore private participation in expenses but also in revenues.

The railway network does not have a Rab, although the tracks are under the monopoly of FS. The Regulatory Asset Base represents a primary reference quantity for determining the annual revenues, and therefore the income statement, of multiple companies operating in sectors regulated under a monopoly regime: for these services the supplying companies operating under a monopoly regime, generally controlled public (state, regional, provincial or municipal), are remunerated on the basis of criteria defined ex ante with the aim of avoiding abusive behavior linked to the dominant position. And it would then be necessary to proceed with the separation of high speed from Fs.

The privatization chapter is therefore progressing slowly. There is the huge question mark of MPS. In recent days, the ex-president was acquitted Giuseppe Mussari and the former general director Antonio Vigni. With this sentence the pernicious issue of compensation should also be concluded, for which it was decided not to reserve even a single euro despite a potential petition of 11 billion. Now, if the legal case really ends – and it is not clear why the appeal process for Fabrizio Viola and Alessandro Profumo should have a different outcome – yeshe would necessarily have to start talking about the sale of a bank which, today, is worth 3.23 billion on the stock market.

Who cares? Unicredit has already said “no thanks” several times. Bper, who will probably be married to Banca Popolare di Sondrio disdainfully denies it. BancoBpm, which has a president who knows Siena like the back of his hand, doesn’t even think about it. The impression is that at a certain point, heavy moral suasion from the government will be needed. Also because MPS is now an overall healthy bank, with a reasonable market capitalisation. And it can no longer be sold with the famous “euro” of the negotiation with Unicredit.

The other path is the sale of blocks of shares by the Mef. But when AXA sold its share, the stock plummeted. You really want to try to place 14-15% (to get below 50%) in a single solution? The bank could imagine running alone only if many, perhaps too many, planets aligned. Time is running out and Europe – which has put us back in its sights – is unlikely to give us more time after 2024. Also because the Ita affair does not seem to want to reach a conclusion in the short term, so much so that there has been talk of the government’s attempt to involve Msc, fresh from the acquisition of Italo, to take over shares of the former Alitalia. The construction site is boiling, but with the main economic data now deteriorating, it is necessary to move forward.



