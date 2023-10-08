Privatizations: ports, aqueducts and… The government’s choices

We continue to go around in circles around the topic of privatizations, without anyone, after a week, having begun to explain where we want to start from. What Affaritaliani.it can report after having had discussions at the highest levels is that at the moment the aim is to hand over the management of some services rather than to sell company shares. The first idea, therefore, concerns ports. Not so much the transfer of state-owned port property, of course: in such a complex historical moment from a geopolitical point of view, sovereignty over maritime hubs must remain entirely in the hands of the State.

However, what we are starting to imagine is a public-private partnership in which third-party companies promote and incentivize tourist ports, with ancillary services and sharing in the profits. However, there is a risk profile on something like this: the intent of private individuals is, obviously, to remunerate capital. If they were to decide to enter the port business they would clash with a ruling by the Council of State in December 2012 which states that “tourist ports, as they are built under a concession on state-owned land, by the principle of accession constitute state-owned assets, and therefore public assets, subject to the public works regime, and only managed by private entities for the duration of the concession, returning, upon expiry of the concession, to the availability of the public body, and without prejudice to cases in which the concession deed provides for the concessionaire to have superficial ownership of the port works upon completion, which is private property for the sole duration of the concession, consolidating, upon expiry of the concession, as public state property”.

Therefore, we risk finding ourselves in a new situation of concessions as in the case of beach clubs or taxi drivers. Now: if things were to be done in agreement with Europe, then a new chapter could be opened, otherwise there is a serious risk that the concession mechanism turns into a boomerang.

Another chapter concerns local public services. In this case we are thinking of entrusting the management of some services to private individuals. In reality it’s not big news: multiutilities clike A2A or Acea are already participated by the public (in the case of the Lombard company, an equal share of 25% between Milan and Brescia and the rest on the market; as regards the Roman one, 51% belongs to the municipality). In particular, the water service has aqueducts, especially in the South, cwhich lose up to 50% of their water flow. But even here the road is not so simple.

In 2009, in fact, the then centre-right government created a law that allowed private management, but which was repealed by a referendum which fell under the (incorrect) name of “public water”. Which wasn’t exactly the issue – water resources are an inalienable good like the sea or the mountains – but it served to block any attempt to remodulate the offer. Among other things, water tariffs in Italy were and are among the lowest in Europe: the entry of private individuals would immediately lead to an increase in tariffs since the “full cost recovery” rule applies in the sector: that is, the complete remuneration of extensive investments to guarantee the service. If someone spent money to modernize the aqueducts, it is normal that he should and would like to get back the investment made. We are very sure that Italians would appreciate an increase in these tariffs in addition to those of electricity, gas, petrol, shopping trolley and so on?

