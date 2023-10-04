Government divestment plan: here’s how it could work

The first fact is that the government will put on paper that it intends to obtain around 20 billion from divestments, i.e. from the sale of shares in companies. And a flurry of hypotheses was immediately unleashed: there are those who say that small portions of large listed companies could end up on the plate. Others, however, hypothesize that the first step will be MPS and that from there “it will be all downhill”. In reality the story is much more complex than we want to make it out to be. Transfer shares of Eni, Enel, Leonardo or Terna represents quite a risk. Because they are companies that have our medium and long-term future in their hands Villagewhich hold strategic assets and which therefore cannot be put on the market very easily.



Of course, golden power protects companies of national strategic interest and therefore, even more so, it can be used for those companies in which the State remains a shareholder. But there is always the risk of sending a dangerous message: we desperately need liquidity. Today sell the entire shareholding of Enel, just to name one, would only guarantee 12 billion, half of the requirement announced by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. The situation would be different if we proceeded with the disposal of shareholdings that are no longer strategic. As the QN pointed out, the aggregate turnover among all types of companies in which the MEF holds participation shares stands at around to 190 billion euros, integrating over 288,000 employees and 610 corporate bodies.

There are not only the big names, therefore, but also other realities which however inevitably have less appeal. Then there are unlisted companies such as Ita, Equitalia, Cinecittà, Sogim and the precious 14% stake in StMicroelectronics, the group active in semiconductors. In short, there’s not much to fall back on. Overall there are over 9,000 companies, of which a third are loss-making: it is difficult to imagine that they could tempt anyone. It also remains to be understood whether the Mef intends to count the former Alitalia and MPS among the sales to reach 20 billion or if these are considered “done”. Monte dei Paschi, moreover, must be sold by summer 2024, as per agreements with the European Union. If you were to sell today at market prices the MEF’s participation would be worth just under 2 billion. That is, it would serve to cover 10% of the needs announced by Giorgetti.

Then there is a further signal that makes it difficult to understand how the government will move. On the one hand there has always been strong attention to Italianness and to local companies, so much so that Adolfo Urso’s ministry went from being called the Economic Development of Made in Italy and businesses. A greater presence in the economy was imagined, so much so that the choice to aim for 2.5 billion to acquire a share of around 20% of Tim’s network it seems to be aiming in that direction. And what about Poste Italiane, 64% owned by Mef and Cdp, which decides with a blitz to purchase a larger share to 1% of Mediobanca? It is impossible – beyond the implications in view of the next board of directors meeting on 28 October – that the Ministry of Finance was not informed and that Matteo Del Fante acted in total autonomy.

So the State returns to Telecom, returns to Mediobanca’s parlor after an absence lasting exactly 35 years and in the meantime communicates to the market that it is available to negotiate on other issues. For this reason, the news on Autostrade for Italy for sale they immediately make noise, with an offer from the Turin group Fininc. Meanwhile, according to the figures circulating: 20 billion euros, coincidentally exactly the sum that the country would need according to Giorgetti. Initially, the ritual denials came from Palazzo Chigi, but then the minister Matteo Salvini issued a note in which he declared bluntly that if an Italian entrepreneur like Matterino Dogliani is ready to invest “It is certainly of great interest.”

Accredited sources close to the dossier explain to Affaritaliani.it that the interest is there, it is concrete and could take off quickly. Instead, the Ministry of Infrastructure has kept its mouth shut. But this must also be defined from a governance point of view. In fact, 88% of the shares are distributed 51% to Cdp Equity and 49% to the Blackstone-Macquarie tandem, while the remaining 12% belongs to Allianzto the Chinese of Silk Road and Edf. As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, Cdp and Blackstone-Macquarie they have a lock-up agreement that will expire in May 2027. It is therefore impossible to sell shares to allow the entry of new members. In theory, one could imagine an entrance “on the lower floor”, which would however require the consent of all members.



