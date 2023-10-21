PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM, BANYUMAS- Muhammadiyah University of Purwokerto (UMP) continues to prove its commitment to strengthening its position at the international level. This is realized through various international cooperation initiatives and extraordinary academic achievements.

“UMP’s achievements are also reflected in its reputation at the international level. UMP is ranked 27th out of 700 private universities in the ASEAN region and 39th out of 415 Islamic universities throughout the world. “Nationally, in 2020, UMP was in the top five positions out of 173 Muhammadiyah universities, ranked 49th among private universities (PTS) and state universities (PTN) throughout Indonesia,” explained UMP Chancellor Assoc Prof Dr Jebul Suroso Friday (20 /10/2023).

It was explained that currently, UMP has more than 98 international partnerships covering various activities in the fields of education, research, community service (PPM), and further studies for foreign university lecturers.

“In the education sector, UMP has developed 43 international collaboration activities, including internship programs, student and staff mobility, international credit transfer, the Sea Teacher Project program, as well as joint research and international publications,” he explained.

He said, in the field of research, UMP has carried out 78 international collaboration activities, covering various scientific disciplines. This university is also active in 12 international cooperation projects in the field of community service (PPM), where UMP contributes to the development of local communities and shares knowledge.

UMP has also made innovation one of its characteristics. This university is the only one that has a Kopyor coconut germplasm garden with tissue culture technology, as well as the world’s first germplasm (germplasm).

The research results of UMP lecturers have also received international recognition and distribution permits, such as BioColoMelt-Dx which has an impact on the national and international economy.

“UMP has also obtained ISO 9001:2015 international certification, showing this institution’s commitment to achieving high quality standards in education and university management,” he said.

All of these achievements prove that UMP continues to strive to strengthen its position at the international and national levels through partnerships, research, community service and superior academic achievements.

