Despite the great new features that Google has incorporated into its Bard chatbot, the privacy of your data cannot be left aside. Here are some tips to keep your security under lock and key when using this tool.

Google Bard, Google’s famous artificial intelligence chatbot, has been introducing great new features that allow you to access Google Documents, search in Gmail and explore YouTube videos.

If, for example, you are planning a trip, with Bard you will only have to have a conversation with him. You mention the destination and immediately, the system searches for dates in your Gmail, consults routes in Google Maps, shows you related tourist videos on YouTube and verifies accommodation and flight options.

However, These improvements also raise big questions about the privacy of your data. By default, Google Bard stores all your interactions with the chatbot for 18 months.

This includes not only your messages, but also your approximate location, IP address, and any physical addresses associated with your Google account. Additionally, these interactions can be randomly selected so that the people behind their development can access them to improve the chatbot.

“To help Bard improve while protecting your privacy, we select a subset of conversations and use automated tools to help remove personally identifiable information,” a Google support page reads.

So how can you protect your privacy on Google Bard? It’s simple

“We give you this option around Bard Activity, which you can turn on or off, if you want to prevent your conversations from being human-reviewable,” says Jack Krawczyk, product lead at Google for Bard.

Turn off Bard Activity: Go to the Bard Activity tab—shown at the top right with a symbol—and turn off the option that allows your directions to be saved automatically. This will prevent your new conversations from being submitted for human review unless you report a specific interaction to Google. Delete Past Interactions: In the same “Bard Activity” tab, you have the option to manually delete past interactions. However, please note that this data may not be immediately deleted from Google servers as the company uses automated tools to remove personally identifiable information. Sharing Bard Conversations: If you share Bard Conversations with others, keep in mind that Google may index them in search. You can manage your public links and stop sharing them online through settings.

Privacy of Gmail and Google Docs conversations

Note that Google claims that conversations related to Gmail and Google Docs are never eligible for human review, meaning no one else will read your emails or documents, regardless of your Bard Activity settings.

However, It is still unclear how Google uses this data and interactions to train its algorithm and future versions of the chatbot..

As for location data, Bard gives you the option to share your precise location. Although you can choose not to do this, the chatbot will still have a general idea of ​​your location based on your IP address and any personal addresses associated with your Google account. The company claims that it anonymizes this data by aggregating it with information from other users.

Before this and if you want to hide your precise location, one option is to use a virtual private network (VPN). VPNs can mask your IP address and protect your online privacy.

As you take advantage of Google Bard’s new capabilities, it’s essential to be very aware of the data you’re sharing and take steps to protect your privacy, so all of these tips will help you get the most out of this improved Google chatbot without having to You have to give up your security.