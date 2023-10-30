“In prison we get sick a lot and treatment is increasingly difficult, despite the commendable commitment of the doctors present in the institutions. But there are fewer and fewer of them.” This was reported through Adnkronos Salute by the inmates of the Rebibbia prison in Rome who, for a few years, have created the news program ‘Not everyone knows’, created inside the penitentiary. An appeal which has a general value, for the entire national territory, and which for this reason the prisoners address to the president of the National Federation of Medical Orders, Filippo Anelli, to the Roman Order, to the medical unions but also to all institutions and, on the specific case, to the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, also responsible for regional health.

“The public health crisis and the lack of resources – we read in the text signed by Roberto Monteforte, journalist coordinator of the editorial team of ‘Non tutti sa’ – in fact, directly and heavily affect the levels of healthcare, living conditions and the work of doctors, but also those of the inmate population who are already suffering from the lack of health care, the difficulty in taking advantage of clinical tests and specialist services in an effective time also due to the limits posed by detention and the overcrowding of prisons. The effect is that for us the right to health and care is being questioned. It will be even more so if, as we have seen, there are fewer and fewer doctors who decide to work in prisons”

“We address to you – continues the appeal which will also begin to circulate on social media in these hours – the institutional representative of the entire category of doctors, and to those who protect their economic and trade union rights, this heartfelt appeal which starts from the reality of prison, with the hope that it can reach every healthcare professional, challenge their conscience, stimulate their commitment, support the right economic and career expectations for those who face the hardship of caring for a ‘restricted’ population. For us, public healthcare represents the only instrument for the protection of our health, of our right to care, of our dignity as citizens and people, of our possible future. We would like it not to be forgotten.”