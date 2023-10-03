It was a couple of years ago when Nintendo released WarioWare: Get It Together! for Nintendo Switch, changing the formula of the franchise to a more platform model, where we controlled the characters directly through the different microgames. However, although the game was well received, something was missing. What we know as the “old-fashioned” WarioWare It had not yet reached the console, and many of us missed it.

For this reason, the joy was enormous when Nintendo announced WarioWare: Move It! para Nintendo Switch a few weeks ago confirming what we all wanted: the most classic WarioWare had returned. After having tried some of its game modes and microgames, we come to tell you What did we think of this first contact with the title?.

The funniest Wario is back

As we just told them, WarioWare: Move It! returns to the traditional formula of the franchise, betting on motion controls to pose its crazy microgames. On this occasion, all the attention goes to the poses (each one more fun and absurd than the last), which we will have to adopt before each microgame to be able to face it properly.

Some of the microgames that we were able to try were from catching a chicken with a whip to imitating Mario Tanooki wagging our tail to avoid falling off a cliff Super Mario Bros. 3. As Nintendo has already announced, this delivery is expected to have more than 200 new microgameseach one more hilarious than the last.

New game modes: something for everyone

As is customary in WarioWare games, we have different quite fun game modes. The ones that we have been able to try in this first contact have been the following:

History mode: On this occasion, Wario and his friends go on vacation to a tropical island that, as it could not be otherwise, is full of new microgames. On the island we can enjoy the story of each character, such as that of Wario o la de Mona, each with their own microgames to discover. A hilarious adventure with good production values, We want to continue playing it!

Party Mode: Here we find the different additional modes to which the games of WarioWare we are so used to it. On this occasion we can talk to you about three, called Galactic Board, Objective: Medusa y The king of the ring. Each one has different rules and objectives that are intertwined with microgames for a quite explosive combination. In this way we have been able play a kind of old Mario Partyvery Wario-like!

Museum Mode: Here we can find a compilation of the different microgames that the title contains. As we told you before, they are quite varied and fun, and require us to adopt certain poses in advance. making use of the Joy-Con motion controls. We can either become a bird trying to eat a worm or participate in a small rhythm game with angels who have Wario’s mask. There is a little bit of everything, and the situations are very spontaneous.

As you can imagine, The game comes completely dubbed into Spanish, as is customary in the series. At the same time, you continue to play with different artistic styles for the different microgames included, making the game feel like an explosion of color and constant creativity, encouraging the factor of “expect the unexpected”. Of course, up to four players can play together in local mode.

A very fun and festive game

As well as Mario Party Superstars and WarioWare: Get It Together! were based on button controls, you could say that WarioWare: Move It! It’s a good simile of Super Mario Party. A game that bets entirely on make the most of the features of Nintendo Switch with a lot of game modes, the most unexpected microgames and all the fun that the WarioWare series has always accustomed us to, using las poses as the main mechanic.

Our first contact with the game could not have been more positive. If what you are looking for is a perfect game to enjoy with friends and with whom to have a good time, everything indicates that WarioWare: Move It! It will make you laugh more than one. Be that as it may, we will have to wait for the analysis to confirm our suspicions. However, for now, things are looking more than good!

WarioWare: Move It! comes to Nintendo Switch this coming November 3 both in physical and digital format through the Nintendo Switch eShop, don’t miss it if you want to have a lot of fun!