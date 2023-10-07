On his wife’s birthday, Azizah Salsha, Pratama Arhan gave her a gift that was thought to have a fantastic price.

Pratama Arhan gave Azizah Salsha a surprise at dinner, in the form of a birthday cake, a gift with a luxury bag brand, and a bouquet of flowers.

You can see that Zize was moved and wiped away his tears and Arhan immediately salted his eyes when he saw his wife’s response when giving the gift.

The next day, Zize took a photo shoot carrying a handbag which was thought to be a gift from Arhan.

Also Read: Princess Anne’s Brother Allegedly Sprayed Arya Saloka and Amanda Manopo, Netizens Support Legal Wife

Uploaded on the TikTok account @couple_aa20, quoted on Sunday (8/10/2023), Azizah Salsha’s bright appearance can be seen with the addition of a tiny bag in her hand.

The white bag, known as Mini Jodie, is issued by a luxury brand.

Azizah Salsha bag a gift from Pratama Arhan (source: (TikTok/@azizahsalsha__))

Tracing the official account of the luxury bag brand, the price of the handbag as a gift from Pratama Arhan was listed as being worth 2,650 US dollars or around IDR 41 million.

Netizens who saw it immediately flooded the comments column.

There were those who praised Azizah Salsha’s way of dressing and there were also those who misfocused on the price of Pratama Arhan’s gift.

Also Read: Highlighted, Tariq Halilintar Says Happy Birthday to Azizah Salsha, Flood of Blasphemy: It’s Gone!

“Fix the bag because my wife likes small bags like that,” commented one netizen.

“Very cute, immediately used for photos,” said another.

“The bag can pay a year’s house installments,” said another netizen.

“41 million wow,” said another.