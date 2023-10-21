The American actress Meryl Streep yesterday formalized her entry into the golden pages of the Princess of Asturias Awards, with a performance in the role of winner of the Arts award that hypnotized the thousand attendees at the awards ceremony in Oviedo.

Accustomed to success from a career that has elevated her as a cinematic legend, Streep, 74, once again walked the star carpet. This time in blue and not to receive any of the three Oscars she has, but rather the diploma from the Princess of Asturias Foundation for which she confessed to be “very proud.”

“As I have represented extraordinary characters, now they take me for one of them,” the Hollywood star joked when referring to some of her unforgettable roles, such as those in “Out of Africa” or “The Iron Lady.”

With the simplicity exhibited during his stay in Oviedo and his plastic glasses, Streep was honored to become one of “the voices of many heroes” of the 20th and 21st centuries who have been recognized with the awards granted by the Princess of Asturias Foundation..

The veteran actress joins other cinema icons such as Woody Allen or Martin Scorsese and, in other fields, Nelson Mandela, Yasser Arafat and Isaac Rabin or the inventors of the COVID-19 vaccine, awarded on other occasions.

Continuing in the cultural field, the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami received the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature. The Jury highlighted Murakami “its ability to reconcile Japanese tradition and the legacy of Western culture in an ambitious and innovative narrative”.

Prior to the award ceremony, the Japanese writer spoke about the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which he described as a horrific example of how our world is divided by walls, both physical and metaphorical. And although he admits that now he can only pray for peace, trusts that fiction, more than offering an escape route, can help to understand, and survive, in increasingly dangerous times.

“I have Jewish friends in Israel. And I am also aware that the Palestinian situation that I saw when I visited Israel is miserable… So all I can say is that we pray that peace prevails as soon as possible,” the writer shared.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions