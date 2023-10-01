After removing the hijab amidst rumors of a marital rift with Arya Saloka, on Saturday (30/9/2023) Princess Anne again showed herself wearing a headscarf.

In a photo on Instagram Story, Princess Anne looks stylish in front of the mirror wearing a brown hijab. The photo itself was uploaded apparently to promote a beauty product.

It is not yet known whether the photo is a new portrait or not. What is certain is that in another story on Instagram, Princess Anne is still not wearing the hijab.

Flashback to Princess Anne taking off her hijab

Arya Saloka and Princess Anne’s Love Journey (source: (Instagram/@arya.saloka))

Princess Anne began appearing in public without a headscarf in May this year. He started by uploading photos wearing only a hat on Instagram.

Also read: Princess Anne gives a signal that she has moved on from Arya Saloka: I hope the person I once loved is now happy

Recently, she has become increasingly bold in showing off photos without the hijab and then wearing more revealing clothes on social media.

Princess Anne’s decision to remove the hijab coincided with rumors of a rift between her household and Arya Saloka. The husband is said to have had an affair with Amanda Manopo, an artist who was his co-star in the soap opera Ikatan Cinta.

At around the same time, Princess Anne also started deleting photos and videos of her husband, Arya Saloka, on Instagram. Arya Saloka also responded to this action, who deleted his wife’s photo on Instagram.

Uniquely, Arya Saloka then uploaded a photo of herself, with a background of herself and Amanda Manopo – from a trailer for the soap opera Ikatan Cinta – on Instagram.

Princess Anne is known to have converted to Islam in 2016, before marrying Arya Saloka in 2017. They have been blessed with one son, namely Ibrahim, who was born in 2019.

Also read: After admitting that she has moved on, Princess Anne reveals that she is heartbroken

Princess Anne herself started wearing the hijab after she married Arya Saloka. It is not yet known whether the two are now divorced or not.