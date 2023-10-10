Suara.com – Princess Anne became furious again when netizens accused her of various things and mentioned disgrace.

Princess Anne then wondered about her disgrace that netizens wanted to reveal while being amazed.

“What disgrace? What disgrace? Bro sis, you’re crazy,” said Princess Anne, quoted from YouTube @mela_asya7740.

Princess Anne then said there was someone who had more shame than her. Unfortunately, the former actor in the soap opera Tukang Ojek Pengkolan did not reveal the identity of this person.

“It’s not me who has a lot of shame, it’s the one over there who has a lot of shame,” said Princess Anne, who looked annoyed.

Not only that, Princess Anne also emphasized that she had no shame whatsoever in a confident tone.

“I don’t have any (disgrace), you’re crazy,” he said.

Instead of being defended, Princess Anne’s attitude was considered arrogant because it seemed as if she did not feel any disgrace as a human being.

“You’re arrogant, PA, who said you don’t have any shame,” said @mariadiah***.

“You don’t need to be arrogant, all humans have had their disgrace,” said @fatihzho***.

“It’s your arrogance that has destroyed you,” said @sitiratna***.

Previously, Princess Anne was also angry with netizens who always questioned her household and often accused her of illegal behavior.

Princess Anne then asked again about the habit of talking about other people and infidelity, including haram behavior or not.