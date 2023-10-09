Arya Saloka’s wife, Princess Anne, allegedly came to the clubbing place. The mother of one child was seen among a sea of ​​people dancing to the rhythm of music in a nightclub.

This can be seen in the video re-shared by the Instagram account @aemeiliani. In the video footage, a group of people can be seen filling the nightclub area.

However, netizens apparently realized that one of them was Princess Anne. The mother of one child was seen standing among the foreigners.

The account owner then mentioned Princess Anne’s attitude, which she previously suspected because she felt hurt by Arya Saloka.

“Ow ow ow you were caught clubbing again, mabora again. Those who say they are hurt run away to clubbing and mabora wekekeke people don’t have faith,” wrote the account owner.

Previously, several netizens highlighted the change in Princess Anne’s attitude and appearance after her household experienced a breakdown.

The mother of one child took off her hijab and now even shows off a number of tattoos and even dances on her TikTok social media.

Several netizens said that this change in attitude was thought to be Princess Anne’s escape from the pain she felt regarding problems in her household.

However, other netizens think that Princess Anne’s true attitude is like that. He was accused of hiding behind widely circulating rumors.

“Just a mask, if your faith is really strong, even though you are disappointed, you won’t do anything bad. But instead you are close to God and don’t blame other people for being the cause,” wrote the account @ai************* *

“It’s okay to club, but what I’m surprised about is that you’re not young and you already have children, why are you still clubbing,” commented @aw******

“Maybe I’m looking for a new girlfriend,” added @rt**********

“Couldn’t it be that clubbing was done using Ibrahim’s school money… he’s the one who was wronged the most and the one who was hurt the most. Then the next day he’ll go live and make another drama,” said @vi*******

“‘That’s how painful it is, mamaw’, the words were definitely like that,” said @fe********

“That’s Princess Anne going clubbing like that, does Arya know that or not?” said @ye*******