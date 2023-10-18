At Cinemascomics we analyze the releases of two cult classics of the horror genre on Blu-Ray, Dracula: Prince of Darkness and The Devil’s Bride

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition on Blu-Ray of both Dracula: Prince of Darkness (Hammer Productions, 1966) like The Devil’s Bride (Hammer Productions, 1968), which have both been re-released in DVD and Blu-Ray format in our country by StudioCanal and Divisa Home Video, being two of the most remembered films within the filmography of the Hammer production company, which relaunched the horror genre with monsters Universal Studios classics. In the case of The Devil’s Brideis an adaptation of the novel by Dennis Wheatley, a masterpiece of satanic sect novels.

Dracula: Prince of Darkness is now available in domestic format, being directed by Terence Fisher, responsible for cult films within horror classics such as The Curse of the Wolfman and The Mummy starring Peter Cushing. With a script signed by Jimmy Sangster (The Brides of Dracula), the film has a cast led by Christopher Lee (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Barbara Shelley (The Legend of Vandorf), Andrew Keir (Rob Roy, the Passion of a Rebel), Francis Matthews (Rasputin), Suzan Farmer (The Monster of Terror), Charles Tingwell (After the Funeral), Thorley Walters (The Brain of Frankenstein) and Philip Latham (Force Ten of Navarone), among others.

Respect to The Devil’s Bride, the film is also now available for purchase in the domestic market. It has Terence Fisher in the director’s chair again, while Richard Matheson (The Devil on Wheels) is in charge of the script, based on the novel written by Dennis Wheatley. As for the cast, we have Christopher Lee (Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith), Charles Gray (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Nike Arrighi (American Night), Leon Greene (Golfus of Rome), Patrick Mower (Monella), Gwen Ffrangcon Davies (The Witches), Sarah Lawson (The Browning Version), Paul Eddington (Yes, Prime Minister), Rosalyn Landor (The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes) and Russell Waters (The Sleeping Tiger), among others .

TECHNICAL DATA:

Dracula: Prince of Darkness:

Two couples who are hiking in the Carpathians will seek refuge in an abandoned castle, without knowing that it is the home of Dracula. There they will be cordially attended to by his butler Klove, who seeks to revive his master with the blood of his guests.

Blu-Ray:

Audio in Spanish and English MonoCountry: United KingdomYear: 1966Approximate duration: 90 minutesAspect: 2.35:1Subtitles: castellanoQualification: Not recommended for children under 18 years of ageOriginal title: Dracula: Prince of Darkness

Extras:

Gallery:

Collection of movie posters, promotional images, song list, art sheet, synopsis and stills from the film.

The Devil’s Bride:

When Simon fails to attend his friends’ annual gathering, the Duke of Richleau and Rex Van Ryn begin to worry. They will soon discover that he has voluntarily joined a satanic sect led by Duke Mocata, who brainwashes his followers through hypnosis, and then sacrifices them in honor of the devil.

Blu-Ray:

Audio in English Mono and SpanishCountry: United KingdomYear: 1968Approximate duration: 95 minutesAspect: 1.66:1Subtitles: castellanoQualification: Not recommended for children under 12 years of ageOriginal title: The Devil Rides Out

Extras:

Gallery:

Compilation of posters and press announcements.

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Dracula: Prince of Darkness and The Devil’s Bride, available thanks to StudioCanal and Divisa Home Video on DVD and Blu-Ray, as well as for rental and digital sale; and so you can see them as many times as you want, both in their original version and dubbed into Spanish.