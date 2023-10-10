loading…

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman supports the Palestinian people in the midst of the war between Hamas and Israel. Photo/NDTV

RIYADH – Lord Mohammed bin Salman, The crown prince and de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said his country supports the Palestinian people.

This support was conveyed to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Tuesday (10/10/2023).

The son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud said his party was trying to prevent the conflict from escalating after Hamas’ sudden attack on Israel.

“The Kingdom continues to support the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate right to a decent life, achieve their hopes and aspirations, and achieve a just and lasting peace,” SPA wrote, citing Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Reeling from the Hamas group’s unprecedented land, air and sea attacks, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, Israel has recorded more than 800 deaths and launched a series of attacks on Gaza that have raised the death toll there to 687 people.

The escalation in violence comes amid speculation that Saudi Arabia, which has never recognized Israel, would agree to normalize relations as part of a deal that would provide security guarantees from the United States as well as help to develop a civilian nuclear program.

But Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Fox News last month that the Palestinian issue was “very important” to Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.

“We need to solve this problem. We need to ease the lives of the Palestinian people,” said Prince Mohammed.

Analysts say any progress towards normalization has now been hit hard by the ongoing fighting.

Prince Mohammed has also spoken about the crisis by telephone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

