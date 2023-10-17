If you are looking for an anime that will make you cry and twist your soul with its story, then you must watch this movie on Prime Video.

There is a Prime Video anime that will make you cry profusely. The North American streaming platform has a very wide and varied anime catalog, which includes everything from classics to the most recent Japanese animated films and series. However, one of the most hidden gems in this catalog is Belle, a film by Mamoru Hosoda released in 2021.

What can we expect from ‘Belle’ (2021)?

Belle is a Japanese animated film that tells the story of Suzu Nakamoto, a shy and lonely teenager who lives in a small town in Japan. Suzu finds solace in the virtual world of “U”, a virtual reality platform where an avatar can be created in his image and likeness. In “U,” Suzu adopts the name Belle, a singer who quickly becomes a star. This Japanese animated film is available on Prime Video and is a masterpiece. A gem of animation.

One day, Belle encounters a monstrous creature that is being harassed by “U” users. Suzu decides to defend the monster, and a special connection is established between them. As Suzu and the monster get to know each other, they begin to discover that they are not as different as they seem. If you had in mind watch Belle on Prime Videodon’t miss the opportunity before they end up removing it from the catalog.

Mamoru Hosoda, an extraordinary filmmaker

Belle is a touching and exciting film that explores themes such as identity, love and acceptance. The film available on Prime Video is full of moments of beauty and tenderness, but also sadness and pain. Mamoru Hosoda directs the film masterfully, creating a dazzling virtual world and a cast of endearing characters.

Studio Chizu

Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most important anime filmmakers in the world. His work is known for its visual beauty, moving stories, and exploration of complex themes. Hosoda has directed several highly successful films, including The Boy and the Beast, The Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and Mirai, My Little Sister. Belle is his last film, and it is one of his best works. Don’t miss it on Prime Video because you will surely be amazed!