We can now see the first images of the comedy Christmas on Candy Cane Lane with Eddie Murphy as the protagonist

Prime Video has revealed the teaser trailer and the first images of the comedy Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, Eddie Murphy’s first Christmas movie that will be released on December 1st. With Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, audiences will experience the magic of the holidays with the help of magical characters and unexpected chaos. This feature film will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world as part of the Prime subscription.

Christmas at Candy Cane Lane stars Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, DC Young Fly, Riki Lindhome, Anjelah Johnson -Kings, Lombard Boyar, Danielle Pinnock and Timothy Simons.

Eddy Murhpy stars in this Christmas comedy in which a man is on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to improve his chances of winning, she casts a magical spell where the 12 days of Christmas come to life and wreak havoc on the whole city. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and his three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle twisted magical characters, and save Christmas for his family. all.

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger, who wrote the script based on her own Christmas experiences on Candy Cane Lane, El Segundo, California. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Eddie Murphy, Karen Lunder and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are producing, while Doug Merrifield is executive producing. The film reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit Boomerang.