Today, Wednesday, October 4, the film premieres Rabia by Jorge Michel Grau on the Prime Video streaming service (Amazon).

After its participation in the 38th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival and the 18th Fantastic Fest, and its next participation in the 56th Stiges-International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, which will take place from October 5 to 15, the film premieres today on Prime Video (Amazon).

Rabia. ESPECIAL/PRIME VIDEO.

Starring Maximiliano Nájar Márquez, Juan Manuel Bernal and Mayra Batalla, “Rabia” follows the story of Alan and his father Alberto, who flee the painful loss of their mother.. While they hide in a secluded housing unit and realize that they are not welcome in the new neighborhood, Alan discovers hidden messages from his uncle that lead him to believe that his father is a werewolf..

His life and that of his neighbors are in danger. Alan decides to do something once and for all. Destroying the beast does not seem like a crazy plan in the violent reality that lives day by day..

Rabia. ESPECIAL/PRIME VIDEO.

Regarding Rabia’s participation in the festival, director Jorge Michel Grau declares that “Rabia It is the exploration of my most stark and profound cinema; “It is an honest look at family ties within an increasingly dangerous and polarized society.”

Grau is recognized for presenting audiovisual proposals that play with fear and atrocities at different levels.

Rabia. ESPECIAL/PRIME VIDEO.

In “Rabia” the Mexican director will show a new facet by approaching the Mexican drama-thriller genre from fantastic creatures: The werewolves. With the duo of Mayra Espinosa Castro and Mónica Lozano, producers of the feature film, Grau promises 93 minutes of tension and mystery.

Produced thanks to the work of Velarium Arts and Alebrije Producciones, this version of the contemporary werewolf myth in Latin America celebrates the successful progress on its festival route and starting October 4 on streaming platforms.

The cast is completed with the participation of Gilberto Barraza, Francisco Barreiro and Angelina Peláez.

With information from iQ Agency.

XM

Themes

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Rage Movie Jorge Michel Grau

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions