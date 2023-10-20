From today it is available in the Prime Video catalog From Lost to Rio, a Spanish comedy that has been especially hammered by critics.

Every week, platforms streaming like Prime Video launch various premieres in films and series to maintain its users and attract new subscribers at a time when these services are the order of the day with more and more proposals to choose from.

However, on this occasion the Amazon platform has surprised its users with the launch of one of the Spanish comedies of the year that has caused a lot of talk. And not exactly for the better.

Prime Video premieres From Lost to Rio, a Spanish comedy heavily criticized by critics

Directed by Joaquin Mazon (La vida padre, Elite Corps, Con el culo al aire), From Lost to Rio is a Spanish comedy film whose style is very reminiscent of the films in the “Hangover” saga.

Its plot follows Pedro, Kiko and David, three old friends from the EGB who interrupt their dull lives to travel to Rio de Janeiro to repatriate the body of a childhood friend, who apparently has mysteriously appeared dead on the beach. .

However, When they arrive in Rio, they discover that the body does not belong to their friend, even though he had his identification on him.. Our protagonists have to follow the clues they find to know the whole truth while they go from chaos to chaos.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The film’s cast includes Pablo Chiapella (The champion, Full of grace), Fran Perea (Kosta: The Paradise, The Neighbor), Carlos Santos (1992, My Other Jon), Esther Acebo (Cage, Operation Black Tide), Kira Miro (How much do I have left), Maria Botto (Falling lies), Carlos Areces (Vermin), Jorge Cremades (Bad influence), Paulo Pires (Codex 632) y Carlos Paca (Beauty and the paparazzo).

The movie It has been well battered by critics where very few media outlets have taken anything positive from this comedy.. Our colleague Javier Escribano comments that From Lost to Rio is “impossible to recommend even as an escape comedy.” That’s where it is.

If you still take the risk, From lost to Rio It is available in the Prime Video catalog from today, October 20, 2023. Do you think the film deserves such a beating or do you think it’s a good option to have an entertaining time? Tell us in our comments section.