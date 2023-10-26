Anime fans are in luck. Sony has reached an agreement with Prime Video, one of the most powerful platforms today, to add to its catalog Crunchyrollthe largest on-demand anime streaming service today.

Like other channels available within this platform, such as AMC or MGM, all the content available on Crunchyroll will be condensed into this service, thus making it easier to watch anime and adding different functionalities that it did not have until now.

However, not everything is good news: like the other channels, to access Crunchyroll you will have to pay your subscription. For now, the two options available are the Fan, for 4.99 euros per month, and the Mega Fan, for 6.49 euros per month, which offers more anime in itself in addition to being completely free of ads.

The channel is now available today on USA and will soon also be launched in Canada, the United Kingdom and Sweden. It is still unknown if it will arrive in Spain, but it is most likely that it will happen and we will continue to have a new way to be able to watch all the anime content we want in one place.

In VidaExtra | The nine best anime series you can watch on Netflix

In VidaExtra | As cruel and ruthless as it may sound, humans feed on Pokémon: this is stated in both the anime series and the video games.