In the midst of an explosion of Spanish productions in free-to-air and streaming, Prime Video launches its bet with this science fiction thriller.

This fall we are seeing a clear commitment to Spanish series on all fronts and Prime Video is not skipping the party, this time with a movie. Although we have season 14 of The One That Is Coming on the horizon, first we are going to immerse ourselves in a science fiction world through Awareness.

The new movie from the Amazon streaming platform arrives in the catalog today, with Daniel Benmayor (Xtremo) in charge of directing and co-writing the script along with Iván Ledesma and Manuel Burque.

Carlos Scholz, Maria Pedraza, Peter Alonso, Lela Loren, Oscar Jaenada, Karina Kolokolchykova, Jose Alvarez-Boze, Lucas Fuica, Sylvia Kal and Mihoa Lee They make up the cast of this film that combines action and science fiction through a story in which we will not know what is true and what is a lie.

And Awareness enjoys numerous combinations that intertwine action thriller with science fiction through its protagonist, Ian (Scholz) and his unique psychic powers.

An interesting thriller on Prime Video for the Hispanic Bridge

The synopsis of Awareness anticipates the series of revelations that Ian will discover when he loses control of his powers, which he only used to perpetrate scams with his father.

“Ian is a rebellious teenager who lives with his father on the margins of society. They survive on small scams thanks to Ian’s extraordinary ability to project visual illusions into the minds of others.

After losing control over his powers in public, a mysterious secret agency begins to pursue him. On the run from him, Ian will discover that he is not the only one and that his entire life has been a lie.”

If you have spent a while on this bridge and can’t find anything to see, maybe Awareness and its 112 minutes in Prime Video They serve you perfectly.