Amazon wants to finish 2023 strong and brings out its artillery in November on all fronts, although it leaves a big unknown in its announcements.

We are looking towards October and streaming platforms are working to ensure that the end of the year has a great balance, beyond strikes and complications. Prime Video is no exception and, with two months to go until 2023, it continues to bet heavily on its content.

He November 3 We have two powerful series opening the melon: Romancero, the horror thriller by Tomas Pena; and Invincible season 2, the continuation of the fantastic adaptation of the comics of Robert Kirkman.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

By Thursday November 9, Prime Video brings two movies: BTS Yet To Come and We Are All Jane. They anticipate its arrival because on November 10, Friday, 007: Road To A Million arrives, a themed contest for James Bond lovers.

Reaching the midpoint of November, the day 15Prime Video leaves us the first season of Woundscon Adriana Ugarte and María León leading the cast of the series.

November loaded on Prime Video

He Thursday 16we will have the final casting of the new edition of Triumph operationin addition to the movie Hidden Passion. The next day, the friday the 17th, Michael Bay arrives with its explosions and mass destruction in Ambulance: Escape Plan.

From the Monday, November 20Operación Triunfo will begin broadcasting its live galas, in addition to the daily programs that will review current reality events.

Mars 21new movie: The fighters clubwhich precedes the terrifying Do not be afraidwhich arrives on Prime Video on Thursday 23.

For him Saturday, November 25, we have season 5 of Naruto: Shippūden and the premiere of the movie The Man from the North. Another feature film closes the month November 29th, Friends until death.

The release date of season 14 of La que se cerca remains up in the air, which is announced as “coming soon” among the premieres, so we assume that we will have it throughout the month.

In addition, Prime Video strengthens its catalog of rental movies with some of the biggest recent releases, such as Oppenheimer (available November 22), Ruby: Adventures of a Teenage Kraken (November 3), The Creator (November 14 November), Blue Beetle (November 13) and Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (November 16).

With two months to strengthen its position in the streaming war, Prime Video gains muscle this November with both original and licensed content.