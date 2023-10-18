In addition to Reina Roja, Prime Video will premiere another of the Madrid novelist’s adaptations in 2024, in collaboration with RTVE.

Juan Gómez-Jurado You can swear that a busy 2024 awaits you with the adaptations of your work that Prime Video has in its hands. The first of them, Red Queen, will arrive on the platform at the beginning of next year, but it will not be the writer’s only foray into audiovisuals that year.

Based on his 2015 novel of the same name, Scar is also ready to make the leap to the small screen in series format in what will mark a new collaboration between Prime Video and RTVE.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

Both companies have a profitable history that includes productions such as Stories to No Sleep, Sin Limits or Parot, among others. Cicatriz joins the list and aims to be an important entry in the Prime Video catalog in 2024.

Filming of the series will begin this year, so Cicatriz is expected to be ready for its premiere, at the latest, at the end of 2024. As it is a story that covers multiple European locations, filming will take place between Spain and Serbia, where also collaborates Telekom Srbija.

Prime Video bets heavily on Juan Gómez-Jurado

While no cast members have yet been revealed for the Cicatriz adaptation, the adaptation of Juan Gómez-Jurado’s novel will feature several key members of La casa de papel on the technical team, including the director Miguel Angel Vivas and the scriptwriters Fernando Sancristóbal and Pablo Roa.

Scar tells the story of a brilliant, yet lonely, man named Simon Sax. He is about to make a million-dollar hit with the sale of an algorithm. However, while professional success knocks at his door, his personal life is the complete opposite: lonely.

Willing to put an end to this contrast, Simon registers on a dating website where he finds Irina, a mysterious girl with a scar behind whom hides a secret about to come to light.

At HobbyCine de Hobby Consolas we will be attentive to the progress of this new adaptation by Juan Gómez-Jurado on which RTVE and Amazon Prime Video are working, especially in relation to its cast, release dates and the strategy that both companies are going to follow to launch the series.