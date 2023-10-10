Buying a laptop PC is not always so profitable. Although with the Amazon promotion during October 10 and 11, the truth is that things change. For example, today you have a significant discount on this HP portable computerwhich drops more than ever in price in the well-known online store.

If you wanted to get a new laptop PC for studying or work, this computer HP 15-fd0000ns It may have everything you were looking for. In addition, it has a modern design and a good screen with more than 15 inches. Also ideal for watching any movie or series whenever you want. And that’s just the beginning of what this particular model can offer you. Although this type of bargain from the online store is exclusive for Prime customers.

HP PC with 15.6 inches

One of the points that may catch your attention is the design, but what is truly important is the rest of the features. Don’t worry though, because this model complies with the current design. On the other hand, his screen is 15.6 inchesso it is large and offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD).

Now if we go inside this HP laptop PC, we must point out that it comes with a processor Intel Core i3-N305 up to 3.8 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost technology. This CPU is combined with 8 GB of RAM, with an integrated Intel UHD GPU and the 512 GB internal SSD storage PCIe® NVMe™ M.2.

Keep in mind that this particular computer comes without an operating system as standard, although it is very easy for you to install Windows 11 on your own, another version of Microsoft’s operating system, or another alternative. So you can be free to install the software with which you are most interested in working with this PC de HP.

For €200 less on Amazon

Leaving aside the screen and the processor, another aspect that will matter to you is Battery. In this case, this particular PC comes with a battery of at least 7 hours of use. It will all depend on how you use the equipment. But the truth is that you will not have any type of problem. In addition, it has different ports: a USB Type-C port with a signal speed of 5 Gbps, two USB Type-A, an HDMI port and another headphone port.

Remember that in order to take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day offer in the fall you have to be a Prime subscriber. The good thing is that you have a 30-day free trial that you can use to buy this HP laptop at the best price. With this, instead of paying €529.00 on Amazon, this PC costs you €329.99, that is, 38% less than before.

And if you don’t want to miss a single one of the best deals For today, October 10, and tomorrow, October 11, for fall Prime Day, quickly take a look at these discounts from the online store. You will find the best deals on both days, from premium smart TVs to some of the best-selling models of smartphones, headphones…