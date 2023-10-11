Good performance, stock Android and OLED screen, you will find all this and much more in the Pixel 7.

The Google Pixel 7 incorporates a battery that can last up to 72 hours by activating the extreme battery saving mode

Join the conversation

Although the Google Pixel 8 is already on sale, it is worth remembering that it has a recommended price of 799 euros, so we are talking about 150 euros more than what the Google Pixel 7 costs when it is not on sale. Therefore, the latter It is still a very interesting option if you plan to renew your smartphone. In addition, Android version updates are guaranteed until at least October 2026.

Amazon has pulled out all the stops a pack that will not leave you indifferent. Now you can buy the Google Pixel 7 along with the Buds A-Series headphones for 578.99 euros. This lot costs 748 euros separately, so you save 169.01 euros. Therefore it is a real bargain that you cannot miss, and even more so if we take into account that this mobile is very well rated, it has a score of 4.7 stars out of 5.

Google Pixel 7 + auriculares Pixel Buds A-Series

Get the Google Pixel 7 pack plus Pixel Buds A-Series headphones for 578.99 euros on Amazon

El Google Pixel 7 offers one of the best Android experiences and comes free of bloatware. But this is not all, since we are talking about a high-end mobile that has a very attractive price. For less than 578.99 euros you can have a smartphone that has a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a Google Tensor processor G2 with Titan M2 security coprocessor and a 4,355 mAh battery.

One of the strong points of the Google Pixel 7 is the photography section. This mobile has two rear cameras of 50 MP and 12 MP respectively, while on the front there is a 10.8 MP camera. When recording video supports up to 4K and 60 frames per second. But this is not all, since also Features wind noise reductionimproved sound and stereo recording.

Google Pixel 7 + auriculares Pixel Buds A-Series

In short, you are looking for a high-end smartphone that is not very expensive and has good support in terms of updates, you don’t need to keep looking. The Google Pixel 7 is a safe bet. Don’t hesitate and get it before the offer ends or it runs out, you won’t regret it. By the way, it is available in several colors: snow, obsidian and lime green.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.