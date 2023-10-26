We already know the free games available on Amazon Prime Gaming starting in November, with a couple of very powerful titles for PC that stand out from the rest.

Good news for Amazon Prime subscribers, the premium service that allows you to get free shipping, exclusive discounts, access to the video platform and, of course, benefits and free games for your PC.

One more month, Amazon has confirmed the new free games that arrive with Prime Gaming. Remember that Ghostwire Tokyo, Shinji Mikami’s horror and action game, was the BIG free game available in October.

It is clear that Amazon and Bethesda are good partners, because in recent months they have paraded free titles from the likes of Prey, The Evil Within 2 o The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind on the platform.

And this streak continues with the free titles of November 2023. As always, remember that you can keep them forever on your teams.

In some cases, it is necessary to download the Amazon Games appwhile other titles can be downloaded using codes from GOG, Steam or Epic Games Store.

Free games for November 2023 on Prime Gaming

Within a week, subscribers of Amazon Prime They will be able to download new free titles for PC. And, furthermore, it has already been confirmed that the first of them will arrive on November 2.

This is a total of 9 games, which will join the Prime Gaming catalog progressively. In addition, exclusive rewards and benefits are included in EA FC 24, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty or Diablo IV, among others.

This is the list of free games in November 2023:

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition (Epic Games Store) – 2 de noviembre Centipede: Recharged (Epic Games Store) – 9 de noviembre Evan’s Remains (Amazon Games App) – 10 de noviembre Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (Amazon Games App) – 16 de noviembre Star Wars: Caballeros de la Antigua República (Amazon Games App) – 16 de noviembre The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Amazon Games App) – 22 de noviembre Black Widow: Recharged (Epic Games Store) – 23 de noviembre Orten Was the Case (Amazon Games App) – 30 de noviembre Caverns of Mars: Recharged (Epic Games Store) – 30 de noviembre

Logically, Rage 2 is the most succulent dish that Prime Gaming offers next month. It is one of the best recent FPS from Bethesda, developed by Avalanche Studios and id Software (creators of DOOM, Wolfenstein and Quake).

If you like apocalyptic environments or the Mad Max and Fallout franchises, Rage 2 will make you fall in love with it from the first moment. Furthermore, it is a version with DLC and extras.

The other big game is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, an RPG gem released in 2003, which is part of the best of the genre and Star Wars video games. It is a development of Biowarecreators of Mass Effect and Dragon Age.

They may be the two most striking games, but you can also give Black Widow, Caverns of Mars or Centipede a chance, new arcade versions of authentic Atari classicsin addition to the rest of the titles.

In addition to these free games, Prime Gaming subscribers can download for FREE an exclusive weapon from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, such as the Amstaff Power Shotgun.

What do you think of the free games on Amazon Prime Gaming November 2023? Fans of Star Wars and post-apocalyptic science fiction will have a great time. The first game to arrive will be Rage 2, available from November 2nd.