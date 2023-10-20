After defining what the shooters of the coming years would be, John Carmack returned in 2004 to launch the third part of one of the most legendary games in the history of video games. It was about DOOM 3, but far from being a third part in the story, what we were presented with was a kind of remastering of the original DOOM plot in which we were taken back to the year 2145 and the UAC research facilities on Mars. And it was there where we learned the origin of evil.

DOOM 3

The game garnered very good reviews, since by then it introduced a new graphics engine that changed everything that was known at that time, with a large number of amazing lighting effects and graphics with which to place the player in truly terrifying scenes. And the story on this occasion does not come as quickly as in the original DOOM, since the game begins with our arrival at the UAC, where we will advance and meet the staff who will transmit certain suspicions about the strange events that are taking place. They are living there.

We will soon discover that we are in the worst place in the universe, so we will have no choice but to put an end to this demonic invasion and escape from there by any means necessary.

Expansion and Remastered Version

The game worked so well that two years later ID Software released Resurrection of Evil, an expansion that will not lead to the ruins of an ancient civilization where a beacon seems to be leaving signs of life. This expansion introduced new demons, and the new double-barreled shotgun (as already happened in the original DOOM 2).

But, as if that were not enough, in 2012 they decided to give it a refresher and tune it up. For this they launched the BFG Edition versiona remastering of DOOM 3 with improvements in graphics and the lighting system, the incorporation of the permanent flashlight (in the original you could not illuminate at the same time as you aimed the weapon), compatibility with gamepads and the arrival of points control to obtain more constant saving areas.

Free download

To get DOOM 3, Resurrection of Evil and DOOM 3 BFG Edition, you just have to Enter your Amazon Prime account into the Prime Gaming portal and claim the DOOM 3 download code for GOG. Once you have the code, you will have to visit the GOG.com website to log in and claim the game with the code you have obtained, and thus complete your personal library with another great game.

It will be then when you realize that you have more games saved in the library from other types of previous promotions, and you will realize that you always do the same thing: you claim games that you are never going to play in your life. Don’t worry, we all do it.

Fuente: Prime Gaming