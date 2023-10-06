Although Amazon Prime Day has not yet started, there are already several top-level offers in this store that are quite worthwhile.

October’s Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it will begin on the 10th and will last until it ends on the 11th of this month. That said, the store did not want to wait and warmed up the wait with a series of outstanding offers, starting with those that affect its own devices.

Beyond the Kindle or the Fire TV Stick, there is a device that has everything to sweep sales: the Roomba i7156, one of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market for power and navigation system, and also one of the most expensive, since it has cost more than 600 euros. Now things change and it has plummeted to 388 euros.

It’s not bad at all, especially If you have already had a similar robot at home and want to take a leap in quality to another mid-high range model like this Roomba i7.

This high-end robot vacuum cleaner is one of the most powerful on the market. In addition, it incorporates the latest iRobot navigation system.

As it is an order sold and fulfilled by Amazon, Shipping is totally free to any part of Spain, even if you don’t have a Prime account. It is usually common on Amazon for orders that exceed 29 euros.

For Prime Day in October you are going to need that Prime membership, so it is recommended that you simply take the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

Really clean floor and the most advanced navigation

There are several things that make the Roomba stand out from other cheaper robot vacuum cleaners, and the first place is power, although more and more brands are releasing models that boast suction that can be faulted. .

What iRobot does not have equal is in its navigation system, which maps the house and recognizes objects in real time, and also with the rubber brushes it traps all types of particles, large and small.

The Roomba i7 that we mentioned is also compatible with virtual assistants and has application control, so wherever you are you can activate it, deactivate it or program it on and off so that the floor is spotless when you arrive.

Obviously, and if you have had a robot like this you will know, some adaptation is required to maximize the cleaning capacity of a robot vacuum cleaner, that is, removing obstacles that could generate pockets of dirt that cannot be reached with its brushes.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here