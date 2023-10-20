Suara.com – Garda Medika, a product of Astra Insurance – part of PT Astra International Tbk, a national company which has 272 subsidiaries, including the automotive sector, financing services and insurance – offers Express Appointment services.

Quoted from the official Astra Insurance release as received Suara.com, simply enter the booking code independently via the Independent Registration Platform (APM), customers can go straight to the doctor’s consultation room. This service also makes it easier to pay automatically by cutting the outpatient benefit limit for Garda Medika customers.

This outpatient appointment service at the hospital without the need to queue at the outpatient registration counter and cashless payment is available throughout the Primaya Hospital Group network.

The signing of the cooperation commitment to launch the Express Appointment feature which makes it easier for the public to book doctor’s appointments was carried out by the Operational Director of Astra Insurance, Hendry Yoga (right) and the Chief Executive Officer of Primaya Hospital Group, Leona A. Karnali (left) at Primaya Hospital, West Bekasi (19 /10/2023) (Astra Insurance).

The signing of this cooperation commitment was carried out by Garda Medika and Primaya Hospital Group on Thursday (19/10/2023) at Primaya Hospital, West Bekasi.

“Astra Insurance believes that customer experience in every moment of truth is an important aspect that provides comfort and thus builds trust in our products and services,” explained Hendry Yoga, Operational Director of Astra Insurance.

It is hoped that this network expansion at Primaya Hospital Group will be able to reach more Garda Medika customers so that it can provide widespread peace of mind.

“Patient Experience is our main priority, therefore we continue to innovate to meet patient needs. By connecting Primaya Hospital Group to the Express Appointment feature of the Garda Mobile Medcare application, we are ready to serve all Garda Medika participants with quality health services in all 15 Primaya networks Hospital Group,” explained Leona A. Karnali, Chief Executive Officer of Primaya Hospital Group at the collaboration signing ceremony.

Apart from the Express Appointment feature, Garda Mobile Medcare features which provide other convenience and comfort for Garda Medika customers are also available. Namely E-card, E-claim, and E-consultation.

This ease of service in the palm of your hand complements the Garda Medika provider network which now numbers more than 3,000 clinics and hospitals as well as the 24-hour emergency service Garda Access.