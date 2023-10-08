This morning the match between Milan and Atalanta took place, valid for the 6th matchday of the 2023-24 Primavera 1 championship

Il Milan hosts theAtalanta on this sixth day of the Championship Spring 1 TIM. The Rossoneri of Abate they want to continue the excellent period of form and results and face the Bergamo team fresh from a draw and a defeat. The first half of the game sees only one team on the pitch. The Milan he plays and dominates, creating opportunities and never risking anything. The Goddess suffers terribly from the aggressive but systematic pressing of the boys coached by Abate and tries to set up some counterattacks which only in the 35th minute yield the first opportunity of the match poorly exploited by Martinelli. Everything seems to lean towards Milan but, in the 38th minute, here’s the twist: excellent action byAtalanta e Vlahovic doesn’t make mistakes face to face with Bartoccioni. The advantage of the Bergamo players shakes the Rossoneri but the first half of the game ends at 0-1 in favor of the guests.

The second half

—

The second half opens and the score does not change: the Milan attack himAtalanta defends. The Rossoneri are constantly in the Bergamo team’s half of the pitch but the spaces are few and the ideas are slowly diminishing. The changes of Abate they bring more freshness up front but the best opportunities only come from set pieces: first Camarda and then Zeroli they waste their minds. In the 67th minute, however, the spark arrives: Elected he finds himself in front of the penalty area and, finding no outlet for a pass, decides to launch a left-footed shot which goes into the net. The draw reinvigorates the Milan who attacks with even more verve. After just 5′ the opening goal also arrives: this time Zeroli he doesn’t make a mistake in the take-off and from a corner he scores the 2-1 for the Rossoneri. The boys of Abate they decide to manage their strength and the ball but in the 88th minute it’s still the case Zeroli to definitively end the match. The captain scores his personal brace with a beautiful overhead kick. Important and convincing victory, which brings the Milan alone at the top of the standings.