Suara.com – Who would have thought that Prilly Latuconsina and Teuku Ryzki alias Kiki CJR were dating when they were very young? Even though this puppy love only lasted a few moments.

This fact was initially revealed by Kiki when he appeared on Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast with Prilly Latuconsina on Saturday (28/10/2023).

Kiki CJR and Prilly Latuconsina (YouTube/Deddy Corbuzier)

Kiki’s statement certainly shocked the public. The reason is, he and Prilly Latuconsina were never rumored to be dating.

“That was when I was on the soap opera Just You. I forgot what grade I was in, only Kiki was in middle school. At that time, my role was with Kiki dating and chasing each other,” said Prilly Latuconsina when met in the Ampera area, Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/ 2023).

Following this news, netizens started to get curious and finally re-popularized old videos of Kiki and Prilly Latuconsina being together.

One of them was the moment when Prilly Latuconsina and Kiki recorded when they covered the song Cinta dan Kunci.

“Hi, I’m Prilly. While we’re waiting for it to open, we want to cover a song. What song, Ki?” Prilly asked Kiki who was holding the guitar.

Meanwhile in the video, Kiki introduces herself as Prilly Latuconsina’s friend, not her boyfriend.

“I’m Prilly’s friend. Yes, (I want to cover) Yura and Glenn’s song entitled Love and Secret,” he said with a smile, quoted from @lambegosiip’s upload.

Then, Prilly Latuconsina and Kiki sang according to their respective parts.

Seeing Prilly Latuconsina and Kiki being so adorable together, netizens felt that Aliando Syarief’s ex-lover still looked shy.

“Their gazes were mutually amazed and blushing,” said @reena***.

“Still cute,” said @nofia***.

“Duh, puppy love,” added @rn_nanda***.