In two months, the Italian coach has already achieved 5 objectives: points, choices, good football, belonging and rules

Strong men strong destinies, weak men weak destinies. Never before has Luciano Spalletti’s cult-motivational phrase fit perfectly to describe his impact on the national team. Called to Italy’s bedside in mid-August after Roberto Mancini’s escape, the Italian champion coach immediately abandoned his plans to rest after the feat in Naples and threw himself body and soul into his new role.