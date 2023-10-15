The Indonesian Grand Prix began with the official farewell to the Gresini team, but Fabio Di Giannantonio wanted to end the weekend in Lombok with a show of pride. The Roman rider, in his last outings with the Ducati of Fausto’s team, was the author of a solid race which he finished in fourth position.

For Diggia it is the best result in MotoGP, he came close to the dream of the podium but was still the best independent at the finish line. In the race he also engaged in a great duel with his replacement at Gresini, Marc Marquez, and fought in the group with the two KTMs and Marco Bezzecchi, getting the better of everyone: “I’m very happy, almost proud perhaps! I started off well, but then I faded a bit. With Marc we were very close, so I had to close the throttle a bit during a wheelie, I made a mistake and on the first lap I was 15th”.

“I said ‘holy shit, this is a disaster’. Instead then I told myself that there were 27 laps, a long race, I had to be concentrated because I had a good pace, the right lines, the gas, the curb. I was trying to feel just me and the bike, really. I got into a crazy pace, I was going really fast and I wasn’t even risking that much, so it’s very good. This gave me a little more energy. Then I saw that I was coming and going, more and more. I saw that I also managed the front tire well, I had chosen the soft. I think I managed it perfectly, as soon as I got under I passed but not too aggressively. So in my opinion, if I’m telling the truth, I truly had a super race. For me we are working really well, everything is right at the moment.”

The voice betrays the emotion, the one he didn’t hide at parc fermé, in which he let out a liberating cry: “Guys, there’s a lot of work behind it. It’s never easy, when you do your best and you don’t get the result for reasons that only you know, you have all the doubts about yourself. You work, you push and it doesn’t come out, it would be easy to give up. We were good at always staying focused, we worked like donkeys, with our heads down. Today it wasn’t a victory, it wasn’t a podium, but I had a great race. I was very fast, the first independent driver, seeing myself even just there in the parc fermé had an effect on me, because you see it’s coming. It’s a breath of fresh air. It’s nice, I needed it. It was my moment, even if in front of everyone, but I spat out a lot of blood.”

The fruits of labor begin to be reaped now, when it is too late. In fact, from next year, Marc Marquez will be on bike number 49 and Diggia, while understanding this choice, does not hide a hint of regret: “It’s a bit of a shame, trust and patience were needed. It’s like we’ve built everything, we’re almost there and we’ve decided to stop. Instead, with trust and patience we arrived well and together. It would have been a great story, but now let’s see. Then who knows, in the future you never know. Now that’s fine, I don’t want to think about the ifs and buts. I’m enjoying the moment, I’m working for myself.”

However, it is not late to continue to show your worth and prove that you deserve a place in MotoGP. The future is still uncertain, but with the growth shown in these last races and culminating with Sunday in Mandalika, the Roman driver is confident: “Obviously we are at the top of this sport, places are few. If you don’t do well, you need someone else to try for you. So I understand it. I understand a little less the haste on the part of those who know certain things. But in the end they are choices, so that’s okay. I’m working first and foremost for myself, but also to remove a few pebbles from my shoe and prove that those who doubted me were wrong.”

“Let’s say that I think doing well is a bit key now. Obviously, if I kept doing 15th, 18th, 20th, it wouldn’t help my future. Now it would be a shame for the championship to lose a rider who is doing so well. It’s a general hand that I’m giving myself to ensure that I’m still here next year. Last year’s pole was romantic, rookie arriving at Mugello in front of his fans, it was raining and I took pole. Today, however, the race was substantial… nice chubby, as they say in Roman!”, states the Gresini team driver.

