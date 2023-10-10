Good news for the person who wants to buy a used car, bad news for the person who has used cars for sale…

The trend of recent months continues. That means cheaper second-hand cars and more supply. Nice, for the die-hard buyers of hotter used cars. And aren’t we (almost) all of us?

Normally, the price of used cars goes down in the summer and then picks up again in September. But this year was an exception to that trend. The price remains low.

Or well, low… It doesn’t rise. Because you still pay a fortune for an average used car in our country. You spend €24,123 for the average used car. And that’s a lot of money, I know people who have to work for a month for that. Real…

Prices of used cars continue to fall

A month earlier, the price for an average used car was €24,472, a drop of around €350. The figures come from Autoscout24 and they should know. But besides the price drop, they see something else. There is a larger selection.

In September there were 9548 more cars on the site than in July. And you know, more supply, lower prices, that indicates a stabilizing market. Good news for everyone who likes used cars.

Despite the falling prices, used cars are still considerably more expensive than a year ago. The price is now 6.4% higher than a year earlier, when a used car cost an average of €22,668.

In short, good news if you are looking for a ‘new’ used car soon. You will go bankrupt just a little less quickly than a few months ago!

Pious!!

