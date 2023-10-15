Suara.com – The latest Apple cellphones including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have finally officially arrived in Indonesia. This announcement was made by official Apple product distributors, iBox and Digimap.

Erajaya, as the owner of iBox, revealed that the iPhone 15 series can be ordered or pre-ordered starting October 20 2023, both offline and online.

“Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 line starting October 20 2023 at iBox.co.id and eraspace.com, iBox and Erafone Official Shop on Shopee, iBox Flagship Store on Lazada, the entire iBox outlet network, as well as Erafone and certain Urban Republic,” said Erajaya in a press release, quoted on Sunday (15/10/2023).

The same thing was stated by Digimap. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 can be made on October 20 2023 and will be available October 27 2023, a week later.

“iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Pro. Coming soon to Digimap. Pre-orders start Friday, 20 October 2023. Available on Friday, 27 October 2023,” said Digimap on its Instagram account.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both come in five color variants, namely Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black. Meanwhile, the memory options are 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Specifications for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max which were officially launched by Apple on September 12 2023. (Apple.com)

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium and Black Titanium color variants. Specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it comes directly from 256GB, not 128GB like the iPhone 15 Pro.

These two distributors also include a price list for the iPhone 15. Here are the details.

iPhone 15 price



128GB = Rp 16.499.000256GB = Rp 19.499.000512GB = Rp 23.499.000

Price of iPhone 15 Plus

128GB = Rp 18.499.000256GB = Rp 21.499.000512GB = Rp 25.499.000

Price of iPhone 15 Pro

128GB = Rp 20.999.000256GB = Rp 23.999.000512GB = Rp 27.999.0001TB = Rp 31.999.000

Price of iPhone 15 Pro Max

256GB = Rp 24.999.000512GB = Rp 29.999.0001TB = Rp 33.999.000

That’s the price of the iPhone 15 on iBox and Digimap. Consumers can get the cellphone by ordering on October 20, 2023.