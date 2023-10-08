Depok. Suara.com – The selection of senior Indonesian national team players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Brunei Darussalam has become a polemic.

Not long ago, Borneo FC boss Nabil Husein criticized coach Shin Tae Yong for not calling his star player Stefano Lilipaly.

The naturalized player from the Netherlands played well in League 1 with 7 assists and has recorded 6 goals from 15 appearances.

Compared to Lilipaly, Coach STY actually chose the names of young players such as Arkhan Fikri and Hokky Caraka as replacements for Yance Sayuri who was sidelined due to injury.

Then PSSI itself has its own standards for players who are ready to be called to defend the country.

According to Erick Thohir, League 1 clubs should be calm about calling up players and not let it become a threat to them.

“Well, but in the end it becomes a threat. We don’t need to discuss that. It’s the same thing, basically everything is red and white. We understand,” explained Erick Thohir, quoted from YouTube BOLASPORTCOM (17/7/23).

For the former owner of Inter Milan, don’t let the players who haven’t had their turn to defend the country end up disappointed and when needed refuse the Garuda Team’s call.

“If the player doesn’t want to play, the player will meet with me. If that’s the case, there’s no need to play in the Indonesian National Team anymore,” said Erick Thohir.

