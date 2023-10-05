loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that the West’s progress is due to its looting. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – The success and prosperity of Western countries was largely based on the “plunder” of their colonies throughout the world. This claim was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian President made these remarks on Thursday (5/10/2023) when he spoke at the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.

“The entire history of the West is about endless expansion,” and this country is still taking that approach with the rest of the world to maintain its prosperity,” said Putin, quoted by RT.

“Western influence in the world is a huge financial-military pyramid. “The country constantly needs new fuel to support itself: natural, technological, human resources at the disposal of others,” Putin said.

After the end of the Cold War, the collective West, led by the US, has attempted to establish and maintain its global hegemony, Putin said, adding that such efforts were doomed to failure from the start.

“The world is too complex and too diverse to be shaped according to one scheme, even though behind it there is power, enormous Western power, accumulated over centuries of colonialism,” he said.

The ongoing global crisis is primarily caused by the “self-confidence” demonstrated by the Western collective and its refusal to consider and even listen to the positions of other international actors. “At the beginning of the 21st century, there was hope that states and societies had learned lessons from the destructive and costly military-ideological confrontations of the last century, but this was not proven,” Putin said.

“Selfishness, arrogance and indifference to real challenges will inevitably lead us down a dead end, as will attempts by the more powerful to impose their ideas and interests on others. “This should be clear to everyone – it should be, but it is not,” stressed Putin.

(ahm)