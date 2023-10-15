loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine has lost. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – Ukraine launched a much-heralded counteroffensive in early June, and quickly encountered staunch Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest data, the Kiev regime lost more than 90,000 troops, 557 tanks and nearly 1,900 armored vehicles.

“Ukraine’s counterattack has completely failed, but the Zelensky regime is preparing new active offensive operations in certain conflict zones, which Russia is aware of and responding to,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported by Sputnik.

“As for the counteroffensive, which seems to have stalled – it has failed miserably. We know that in certain hostile areas, however, the opposing side is preparing new active offensive operations. We see it, we know it. And we also responded to this appropriately,” Putin said in an interview with reporter Pavel Zarubin, published on Sunday.

Putin revealed that Russian troops are now increasing their positions in almost all areas of hostilities, this action can be described as active defense with increased positions in several areas, including in the Kupyansk, Zaporozhye and Avdeyevka directions.

“What is currently happening along the front lines is called ‘active defense’. “Our troops are improving their positions over quite a large area, quite a large area,” said Vladimir Putin.

The President of the Russian Federation also thanked the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces and servicemen on the front lines of special military operations for their courage and heroism.

“I would like to thank the Armed Forces, the leadership of the Armed Forces, and first of all our soldiers on the front line for their courage and heroism,” Putin said.

(ahm)