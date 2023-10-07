loading…

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas supports Operation Al-Aqsa Storm launched by Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said his people have the right to defend themselves against “the terror of Israeli settlers and occupation forces”. This is a form of support for the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation launched by Hamas.

He expressed the need to provide protection for the Palestinian people. “The right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against terrorism and the forces of settler occupation,” he said as reported by the BBC.

The Palestinian President chaired an emergency meeting held in Ramallah with top Palestinian Authority officials.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei’s advisor said that Iran supported the Palestinian attack.

“We congratulate the Palestinian fighters,” said his adviser, Rahim Safavi. “We will support the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

The Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, expressed the same thing. They issued a statement saying they were closely monitoring the situation in Gaza and were in “direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance”.

Following events involving Gaza fighters firing a barrage of rockets at Israel, the statement added that this was “a firm response to the ongoing Israeli occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel”.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry warned of “serious consequences” from escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. They called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding further harm to civilians”.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri also held a phone call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss the developments, stating that both sides should exercise restraint to avoid serious risks.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel and Palestine to exercise restraint and refrain from hostile actions that could worsen the situation.

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint,” Erdogan said at a congress of his ruling AK Party in Ankara. “They should refrain from aggressive actions,” he said.

(ahm)