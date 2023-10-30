Suara.com – The gathering of three presidential candidates (capres) who will contest the 2024 presidential election at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (30/10/2023) is said to be a form of President Joko Widodo’s diplomatic strategy to ward off the political attacks that hit him repeatedly.

According to political observer Ahmad Khoirul Umam, President Jokowi’s lunch agenda with three presidential candidates is a positive step taken to strengthen the political foundation and reconciliation ahead of the 2024 elections.

“By gathering the presidential candidates, Jokowi wants to give the impression that he can be neutral and stand tall above the three competing presidential candidates,” he said in a written statement in Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023).

He stated that this step also prevents divisions and clashes during political contestation next year

“So that there are no fundamental divisions and clashes in the future contestation process,” he said.

According to him, the lunch invitation could be interpreted as Jokowi’s political diplomacy strategy to ward off accusations and public political attacks.

Because so far, it has been given the impression that Jokowi will not be neutral in the 2024 political contestation.

Previously it was reported that Jokowi invited Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto to have lunch at the palace. Based on the photos circulating, there appears to be a friendly atmosphere on the agenda.

Jokowi held the lunch agenda in the Merdeka Palace dining room. From the observations of Suara.com journalists, Jokowi wore blue batik, Prabowo wore light brown batik.

Meanwhile, Ganjar chose to wear red batik and Anies wore dark brown batik.

Judging from the position of his chair, Jokowi is sitting facing Anies. Meanwhile Prabowo faced Ganjar.

If you look from afar, there are around eight types of dishes served with white rice. Don’t forget, at this lunch Jokowi served fresh drinks to the three presidential candidates.

After having lunch with the presidential candidates, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin also invited the three vice presidential candidates to have lunch together at the State Palace in the near future.