Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused him of wanting to interfere in the war in Gaza. Photo/.Reuters

GAZA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United States (US) for moving the aircraft carrier group closer to Israel. He said that they would carry out a “serious massacre” in Gaza.

Following a surprise attack by Hamas militants against Israel on Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that the US would move the carrier strike group, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.

“What would a US aircraft carrier do near Israel, why would they come? What will the ships and planes do in it? They will attack Gaza and its surroundings, and take steps to carry out serious massacres there,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Ankara.

Erdogan previously said that Turkey was ready to mediate between Israeli and Palestinian forces to ensure calm.

The conflict comes as Turkey, which has in the past supported Palestine, hosted members of Hamas, and supported a two-state solution to the conflict, seeks to improve relations with Israel after years of hostility.

Previously, the US had offered hostage rescue assistance to Israel, but this did not mean placing American troops on the ground.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the offer during a phone call with his Israeli counterpart following Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens and military targets at the weekend.

“Austin directed the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) team to lean forward with planning and intelligence support to the Israeli army,” said a Pentagon official on Tuesday, reported by Al Arabiya.

Officials from US Central Command (CENTCOM), US Army Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and JSOC are currently offering support to Israel in planning the hostage rescue.