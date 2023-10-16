loading…

US President Joe Biden stated that Iran was not involved in the attack on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden stated there was “no clear evidence” that Iran was behind the terror attack in Israel carried out by Hamas earlier this month.

“I don’t want to get into classified information. But frankly, there’s no clear evidence of that,” Biden said in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

When asked again whether Iran was behind the conflict, Biden reiterated that “at this time” there is no evidence that Iran helped plan the attack.

When asked about his message to Hezbollah and Iran, as well as the limited fighting on Israel’s northern border this week, Biden said: “No. Don’t, don’t, don’t.”

Administration officials said that intelligence, so far, has not indicated that Iran was involved in planning last Saturday’s terror attack, but they continue to assess new information gathered.

“What we think now — again, we have not seen any evidence, specific evidence, that Iran was directly involved in this specific series of attacks,” White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby told reporters last week.

“The book is not closed on that. We will keep checking it. But that’s where we are at the moment,” he added.

Earlier, CNN reported on Wednesday that US intelligence indicated that senior Iranian government officials were surprised by the Hamas attack, according to multiple sources familiar with the intelligence.

A source noted that although Hamas maintains its operational independence from Iran – making it plausible that the Iranian government may not have known about the attack in advance – without Iran’s long-term funding and training of Hamas militants, the group would not be as viable as it is today.

Iran has for years been Hamas’ main benefactor, providing tens of millions of dollars, weapons and components smuggled into Gaza, as well as extensive technical and ideological support.

(ahm)