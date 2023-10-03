The presenter and model Martha Briano has revolutionized the networks by appearing on Azteca Uno news presenting the weather report dressed in a cosplay of Asuka Langley, one of the protagonists of Evangelion.

The world of cosplay It never ceases to surprise us, since there are many artists who make an impact when it comes to creating faithful recreations of their favorite anime characters. But this time things were more surprising when seeing an Evangelion cosplay in full television news.

This moment took place on September 28 on the Azteca Uno news program of the Mexican network Azteca TV, where the presenter and model Martha Briano has gone live to give the weather report dressed in an Asuka Langley cosplay, one of the main protagonists of Evangelion. You can see a video of this great moment below.

Needless to say, the cosplay moment from the news program immediately went viral on social media and quite a few have shared their praise for Briano on social media.

The model herself thanks in her Facebook post that she was given the opportunity to give free rein to her passion for anime and show her anime cosplay live. Asuka.

Evangelion, one of the most iconic anime series in the world

Released in 1995, the plot of Evangelion takes place in a futuristic world where A company called NERV protects humanity from the attack of unknown beings called “angels” using giant robots called EVAs..

In 1999, in Antarctica, a cataclysm called “The Second Impact” occurred as a result of an incident caused by angels. Much of the Earth was devastated by the phenomenon, and half of the population succumbed in the catastrophe, although humanity is now gradually recovering.

Some time later, in the year 2015, the angels have returned and attack the Earth. Only NERV with its powerful Evangelion can stop the threat, but the only ones who can pilot these bio-mechanical robots are children who lived through Second Impact, like Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley y Rei Ayanami.

The series has been a global phenomenon that revolutionized the industry thanks to its deep philosophical background. that has given more than one headache to a good part of its complex plot. Such has been the enjoyment with the series that the franchise was expanded with new films until reaching its definitive end with the excellent Evangelion 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon a Time.

What do you think of this presenter giving the weather report on the news dressed in a cosplay of Asuka from Evangelion? Can you imagine Roberto Brasero giving the weather report dressed as Shinji Ikari around these parts? For dreaming that he won’t be left, hey.