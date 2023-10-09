loading…

Israel called up more than 300,000 reservists to launch a ground offensive on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military has called up 300,000 reserve troops. This was in preparation for Israel to launch a ground attack on Gaza.

Currently, the Israeli military has prepared 100,000 troops near the Gaza border.

Israel is clear that the government is trying to recruit as many people as possible for a potential ground invasion.

Since Saturday’s surprise attack, Israeli aircraft have pounded targets in Gaza as its ground forces struggle to retake control of border villages and towns held by Palestinian gunmen.

Chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said control over the communities had been restored but isolated clashes continued as some gunmen remained active.

“We are now carrying out searches throughout the community and clearing the area,” he said in a televised briefing, reported by Reuters.

Military officials previously said their focus was on securing Israel’s side of the border before launching a major escalation of counteroffensive in Gaza.

Hagari said 300,000 reservists had been called up by the military since Saturday, a number indicating preparations for a possible invasion – although the plans have not been officially confirmed.

“We have never put together so many proposals on a scale like this,” he said. “We’re going to attack.”